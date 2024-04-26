Best of BS Opinion: An agenda for next government, exporting services, more

The overseas controversy over the presence of carcinogenic pesticide in two popular Indian spice brands presents another reminder of the poor standards of the country’s foods and drugs regulation. This is becoming a familiar routine. Independent entities such as non-government organisations and influencers or regulatory and testing authorities in other countries discover transgressions in Indian food and medicine products that have passed muster with Indian regulators. But the failure of domestic regulation impacts public health issues and the prospects for the food processing industry. Only regulations that match best-in-class global standards can ensure a healthy outcome on both fronts, the second edit says. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY“In a way, the caste census is a national X-ray and I feel after 70 years this is a much-needed step’Rahul Gandhi