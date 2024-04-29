Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Bad ideas in taxation, need more competition, more

Best of BS Opinion: Bad ideas in taxation, need more competition, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The emotions of envy, of resentment, of takers rather than makers, should be excluded from public life. Leading to pragmatic market behaviour and smoother legislation

Ajay Shah explains why wealth tax and inheritance tax work poorly. We should not be distracted by arguments as to how to divide the pizza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Amit Tandon gives a picture of Japanese companies focusing on capital efficiency, which holds a lesson for other countries.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says why the insolvency law should be made to work better. It should be the job of the next government.



QUOTE
 
The people of Odisha have given you (Naveen Patnaik) respect. But, you are not doing justice to them. Why will the elected representative not run the state? Did people vote for you so that Pandian (former IAS officer) runs the government? Naveenbabu, not the BJP, Pandian will finish you in this election.
 
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Best of BS Opinion: Odisha example before Andhra, AI edition of books, more

Best of BS Opinion: An agenda for next government, exporting services, more

Best of BS Opinion: Trade fragmentation, efficient job market & more

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond promises, Divided Maldivian polity and more

Best of BS Opinion: A fascinating chart, champion nation and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story