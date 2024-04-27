Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Odisha example before Andhra, AI edition of books, more

Best of BS Opinion: Odisha example before Andhra, AI edition of books, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 12:23 AM IST
The electorates of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, both with strong regional parties, have shown contrasting philosophies when it comes to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In recent past polls, Odisha has voted for the Biju Janata Dal in the former and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the latter. Andhra’s voters do not make this distinction. The result, writes Aditi Phadnis, has resulted in sharply differing fortunes for the regional parties concerned.   Read it here

In other views:  

Sandeep Goyal shows how Indian advertising scores badly on the diversity and inclusion metric. Read it here

Atanu Biswas on the use of AI in continuation novels of famous authors. Read it here

Mariana Mazzucato and David Eaves examine the role of central banks in an increasingly cashless world. Read it here



First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

