Best of BS Opinion: Behind Crotonville's demise, Building capacity & more

Geopolitics and building business leaders --- today’s reading
Shyam Saran says India has not been able to exert its influence to bring long-term peace and stability to West Asia. Doing so would have been in India’s interests.
Indrajit Gupta: GE’s sale of Crotonville brings up questions on leadership development.
Giving Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to private parties will be better use of railways land, says the first edit. The second edit says the US and China communicating is a positive thing.
QUOTENinety per cent of the country’s population comprises Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media (sectors), private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government. We will first do a caste survey and economic survey after coming to power.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi