Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

A new and significant disclosure made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2024-25, presented on July 23 and approved by Parliament on August 8, has largely gone unnoticed. This disclosure is contained in Statement No 27-A in the
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 54th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council made some progressive decisions designed to introduce much-needed efficiency in the taxation system. But  the council will have some more crucial decisions to address in the coming months that are being studied by different groups of ministers, such as the GST on insurance, rate and slab rationalisation and the vexed issue of compensation cess. All these are vital issues that will make the GST system more efficient and improve overall tax collection, the top edit says.  Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ashok Bhattacharya explains how this year’s Budget makes a move towards greater transparency. Read it here

Ajay Tyagi focuses on the need for India to have a quantifiable and monitor-able plan to meet international climate commitments and facilitate smooth transition to a low-carbon economy. Read it here

The second edit argues that the government must find ways to cope with the China “rebalance”.  Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: China's demographic liability, rural banking and more

Best of BS Opinion: Warning signs, enabling environments and more

Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

 
‘Entire families disappeared in the Mawasi Khan Younis massacre, under the sand, in deep holes’
 
Gaza official after Israel’s bombing of a safe zone
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

The expanding horizon: How food processing industry drives economic growth

Premium

Key decisions ahead for GST Council: Rate cuts, slabs, compensation cess

Premium

Overcapacity effects: Steel sector leads demand for protection from China

Premium

Fiscal prudence through disclosure: A key Budget move that went unnoticed

Premium

India needs urgent, actionable plan to meet climate goals as time runs out

Topics :Fiscal DeficitBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story