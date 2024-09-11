Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

The 54th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council made some progressive decisions designed to introduce much-needed efficiency in the taxation system. But the council will have some more crucial decisions to address in the coming months that are being studied by different groups of ministers, such as the GST on insurance, rate and slab rationalisation and the vexed issue of compensation cess. All these are vital issues that will make the GST system more efficient and improve overall tax collection, the top edit says. Read it