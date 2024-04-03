Best of BS Opinion: Democracy, autocracy, or both?, Against the flow & more

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting for the first time in 2024-25 this week against a favourable economic backdrop and the position on the inflation side is improving. So, should the MPC consider reducing the policy rate at this stage? The top edit explains why maintaining the status quo at this stage would be sensible. Read it here
In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
R Jagannathan says judging democracies and autocracies in the same way is pointless. Read it here
The second edit argues for alternative management to cope with the looming urban water crisis. Read it here
Nivedita Mookerji assesses Apple Inc’s job-creating record in India and argues that the idea of red carpet replacing red tape must be pursued with greater vigour. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY“Your apology is not persuading this court to accept it. We think it’s more of a lip service”Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli to Patanjali’s Baba Ramdev