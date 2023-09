Best of BS Opinion: PM discusses human-centric focus of G20 and more

The international crude oil markets have been roiled by concerns about supply crunches, prompting the price of crude to reach new highs this year. This came after news that two dominant producers, Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, intended to extend their voluntary cuts in oil supplies for three months. What does this mean for India as it heads into an election year? There is a complex trade-off now between allowing fuel inflation to ripple through the economy and losing the fiscal benefits that accrue from higher fuel taxes, says the, presenting the government with one of its toughest dilemmas. Read it here