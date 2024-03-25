Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Electoral bonds disclosure, NDA govt's policies, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
With elections approaching, all issues are acquiring a sharper edge. The electoral bond episode is where politics and business collide and compromise  

Debashis Basu makes sharp points on the conduct of India Inc with reference to electoral bonds.

Mihir S Sharma says the NDA government in the past five years has had three successes and two failures of policy.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay poses a question: Why is the regulator’s treatment of Paytm Payments Bank and YES Bank different?  

So, tell me -- has Russia helped us or harmed us? Has Russia at crucial moments contributed or obstructed? Going ahead, are there gains to be made from Russia or is it only damages which will come out?
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

