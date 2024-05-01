Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
May 01 2024
In Surat, business stays business. And the management of government won’t stay the same after June. Today’s reading

Nivedita Mookerji gives a business picture of Surat during election time – the city’s textile industry is perturbed by the blocking of the import of cheap yarn from China.

R Jagannathan says governments, coalition or otherwise, will have to rule by consensus.

High food prices are distorting the inflation picture, says the first edit. And the second edit talks of the negative consequences of stifling protests in America against the Israel-Gaza war.


Poor people always have more children. Do only Muslims have them?
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

May 01 2024

