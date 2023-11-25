Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: For railway business plan, game suffers a rout & more

Best of BS Opinion: For railway business plan, game suffers a rout & more

Rajesh Kumar

Highlighting the state of the Indian Railways, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that the reality to be faced is that the organisation has been unable to provide adequately for depreciation (so that ageing assets can be renewed), the safety fund, and even pensions. What the railways needs urgently is a new business plan, with a new pricing plan. Read here

Aditi Phadnis talks about the political situation in Nepal. Read here

Uddalok Bhattacharya talks about the change in the nature of cricket fans. Read here  

From Pharrell Williams' million-dollar creation for Louis Vuitton to iconic pieces by Chanel, Fendi, and more, high-end bags come with a unique tale of opulence and style, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here


“Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in China.”
 
A press statement by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

