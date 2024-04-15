Best of BS Opinion: Paths to political business cycle, Reforming GST, more

Thoughts relevant to the election season, the central bank’s gaze and the importance of beekeeping. Reading for today
Ajay Shah wonders if there can be a path to a cycle that is both political and business. He also shows the shortcomings of mainstream economics in porting to Indian conditions.
Surinder Sud gives the opportunities in apiculture.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The central bank’s eye on home loan top-ups is justified. Instead of banning the product, it should come down hard on those who have been misusing this and exposing the system to risk.
QUOTE
I had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that ‘Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay hai' to shape India’s destiny for the next 1,000 years...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi