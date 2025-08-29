Best of BS Opinion: India's growth and creativity tied by old knots

We’ve all seen it play out in different ways, be it at school sports days when a runner is made to balance an egg on a spoon while sprinting, or when a boss keeps piling on new rules that make finishing a simple job twice as hard. It is like tying the horse’s leg and then expecting it to win the race. The spirit is willing, but the system holds it back. Today’s writeups echo that same frustration, where promise is curbed by the very hands meant to guide it. Let’s dive in.