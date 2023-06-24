Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: India-US ties, political situation in Telangana & more

Best of BS Opinion: India-US ties, political situation in Telangana & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that while it feels good to talk about yoga, the diaspora and other manifestations of soft power, what is really driving the relationship is hard power. What soft power does is contribute some garnish or flavouring. Read here
In other views:

The political situation in Telangana is fluid and needs to be watched, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here
The government’s efforts to protect consumers from manipulative advertising tactics is commendable but ensuring compliance from e-commerce giants will be a daunting task, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here 

Quote
 
“I can relate to the battles of passion, persuasion and policy. I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between world’s two great democracies - India and the United States.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Governance gaps, flaws in a multipurpose CBAM, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Limits in the sky, ban pan-masala promotions, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Poor productivity, a story for every screen & more

Best of BS Opinion: An inflexion point, the visible hand, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Paying for a safety net, preserving SHE values, & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story