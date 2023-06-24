Best of BS Opinion: India-US ties, political situation in Telangana & more

In the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that while it feels good to talk about yoga, the diaspora and other manifestations of soft power, what is really driving the relationship is hard power. What soft power does is contribute some garnish or flavouring. Read here
In other views:
The political situation in Telangana is fluid and needs to be watched, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here
The government’s efforts to protect consumers from manipulative advertising tactics is commendable but ensuring compliance from e-commerce giants will be a daunting task, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here
Quote
“I can relate to the battles of passion, persuasion and policy. I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between world’s two great democracies - India and the United States.”