Best of BS Opinion: Making a better Indian Union, risk provisioning, more

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Draft norms on provisioning pertaining to advances for projects under implementation have stirred up a storm in the banking sector. Commercial banks, as reported by Business Standard, are planning to write to the Reserve Bank of India to seek relaxation. In this context, our lead editorial notes the final decision should be made keeping in mind that the stability and soundness of the banking system is paramount. Read here

The idea that northern states are rewarded for poor performance overlooks the full costs and benefits of being part of a Union, writes economist Ajay Chhibber.  Read here

India’s economic future will be significantly impacted by the outcome of the general election, for political economy reasons, writes economist Rathin Roy. Read here

“India’s technical textiles market has a huge potential backed by a significant growth rate of 10 per cent and placement as the 5th largest technical textiles market in the world”
 
Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles 

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

