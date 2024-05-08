Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Rajesh Kumar
May 08 2024
Although both the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Opposition bloc, with the Congress as its largest constituent, are campaigning to improve their chances, what voters are missing in the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a substantive debate on crucial issues. In this context, our lead editor notes that it’s time for the political debate to pivot towards issues directly affecting people’s lives. Read here

In other views

As worrying as the recent decline in gross foreign direct investment is the increasing pace of disinvestment, writes A K Bhattacharya.  Read here

The prevailing interest rate policy is very blunt and has side-effects, writes Gurbachan Singh. Read here

Quote
 
“Rural consumption growth has gradually picked up pace and has surpassed urban (growth) in Q12024. Urban sees sequential decline in consumer demand leading to 5.7 per cent this quarter.”
 
Consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

