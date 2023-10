The meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Marrakesh, Morocco, ended with a shared declaration. The two key elements of this agreement were a “swift and coordinated” implementation of a regulatory roadmap for cryptocurrencies and reform of multilateral development banks where some of the competing interests between developed and developing countries inched towards a solution. The top edit describes the options being explored on the latter track and points out that there’s much work to do yet to find a working consensus. Read it here