Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

caste inequality
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Sep 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Breaking caste barriers and tech’s story telling. Today’s reading

Nitin Desai writes: Caste equality can be promoted only by making caste a minor part of inheritance in a society where more and more families are inter-caste connected.

After years of flirting with it and embellishing it, is technology about to overwhelm storytelling, asks Vanita Kohli-Khandekar

The first edit says it is important that the government allows agricultural markets to function and keeps its intervention to a minimum. And ‘Mission Mausam’ is a good effort at trying to understand weather systems, says the second edit.

QUOTE
 

It is not so much how the inflation (rate) is now; we have to look at, for the next six months, for the next one year, what is the outlook on inflation.
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

