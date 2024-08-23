Best of BS Opinion: RBI cannot ignore inflation, containing subsidies, more

A lively debate is underway on persistently high food inflation and its implications for monetary policy. Economists at the finance ministry argue that higher food prices are often driven by supply-side, not demand-induced, issues whereas short-run monetary policy tools are meant to contain price pressure originating from excess aggregate demand. But as the top edits points out, high food inflation can lead to the un-anchoring of inflation expectations, which could significantly complicate overall inflation management. Therefore, the RBI cannot ignore pressure from food prices in overall inflation outcomes. Read it here
In other views:
Prachi Mishra examines the validity of competing views on global inflation – whether it was permanent or transitory. Read it here
Ajay Kumar says building trust between government and businesses is critical for economic growth but remains a challenge in India. Read it here
The second edit highlights the urgent need for states to rationalise expenditure. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
More From This Section‘Justice and medicine can’t stop’Supreme Court bench urging R G Kar doctors to return to work