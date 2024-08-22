Best of BS Opinion: Investment revival, sustainable development and more

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aug 22 2024
Recent data from the RBI showed a rising capacity utilisation rate in manufacturing. But the inventory-to-sales ratio is significantly higher compared to pre-pandemic levels. This disparity between rising capacity utilisation and persistent inventory levels perhaps indicates that consumption revival at scale is slower than expected, which may not encourage corporations to immediately start investing in a big way. Besides, India's manufacturing sector has a higher level of spare capacity compared to major economies such as Brazil and the European Union, underscoring the existing room for expansion in production if demand recovers. But it is too early to say a broad-based private sector revival is on the way. The top edit explains why here

The second edit points out that without significant investment, most developing countries are in danger of falling short of their sustainable development goals. Read it here

K P Krishnan argues that Parliament needs to institute oversight mechanisms for regulators who oversee markets without compromising their integrity. Read it here

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy assess Budget 2024’s aspirations for urban development. Read it here



“I want to know, who’s going to tell him [Donald Trump] that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”
 
Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention

 
Aug 22 2024

