Best of BS Opinion: Reclaiming India's past, new media reality and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Shyam Saran: What is the past that we are in danger of forgetting? It is this complex evolution of our culture drawing from multiple influences even while the original impulse from the Vedas and our ancient epics must be acknowledged.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar gives a picture of the churn in the media industry

The first edit looks at the PM’s Independence Day speech and the unfinished work of the Indian republic. The second edit describes the possible inflation trajectory and its implications for credit policy.



QUOTE
 
Next August 15, I will speak to you from Red Fort with more self-confidence about the country’s achievements.
 
PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

