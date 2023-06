Best of BS Opinion: Sensible rules from Sebi, UCC demands compromise & more

In other views:

Indian management thinking largely revolves around the ‘great person” theory where the organization works well when the right person is in charge. But aspoints out, “The essence of good organisation design is to reduce the concentration of power, to draw in many minds and many interests to shape all decisions and thus obtain a steady clip of better decisions.” That is why, he argues, just like private companies, government companies and regulatory agencies, too, should have a majority of independent directors. Read it here