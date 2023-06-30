Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Sensible rules from Sebi, UCC demands compromise & more

Best of BS Opinion: Sensible rules from Sebi, UCC demands compromise & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian management thinking largely revolves around the ‘great person” theory where the organization works well when the right person is in charge. But as K P Krishnan points out, “The essence of good organisation design is to reduce the concentration of power, to draw in many minds and many interests to shape all decisions and thus obtain a steady clip of better decisions.” That is why, he argues, just like private companies, government companies and regulatory agencies, too, should have a majority of independent directors. Read it here
 In other views:

Suveen Sinha exhorts Byju Raveendran to treat his flailing edtech company like a business, not a personal obsession. Read it here
The second edit explains by consensus rather than majoritarian muscle-flexing is needed in framing the Uniform Civil Code. Read it here

The top edit says Sebi’s key decisions at its recent board meeting will promote transparency and better governance. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Edtech is not a pandemic phenomenon but a permanent fixture in education’
 
Byju Raveendran at an employee town hall
 


Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The dividend route to disaster, a new reality, and more

Best of BS Opinion: An incomplete restructuring, flood control, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Transparency in governance, Indian science, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Tech diplomacy, Opposition parties meet, and more

Best of BS Opinion: India-US ties, political situation in Telangana & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story