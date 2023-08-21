Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Education, livestock rearing, and the near future of banks are what we have today

Ajay Shah and Nitin Pai offer unconventional views on IIT admission to undo the damage done by the maddening competition to get in. 

Surinder Sud highlights the potential of animal husbandry.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The pitch on which the banks are batting is changing. The sky is not yet cloudy, but the ball will swing now.

The first edit looks at 5G, the jobs done and remaining. The second edit talks of the travails of China


QUOTE

With his stellar performance as Prime Minister, he (Rajiv Gandhi) has earned himself a place among the top leaders of the world. Rajiv ji played a unique role in the making of 21st century India.
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: The power of an acronym, real test for Kharge & more

Best of BS Opinion: Off-track finances, suit-boot nationalism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Margin trends, what research should be funded & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reclaiming India's past, new media reality and more

Best of BS Opinion: The investors' dilemma, India-China tensions & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story