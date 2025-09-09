Best of BS Opinion: Tax reforms, AI disruption, and Indus water lessons

Have you ever noticed a toddler running? Their arms flailing, face lit up with glee, but always one wobble away from a tumble. That’s how India’s reforms, technologies, and ideas feel today. Every leap forward is powered by raw energy, but the ground beneath feels uneven, the balance uncertain. That sight of a child rushing ahead is both exhilarating and nerve-racking. It reminds us how progress often comes not in neat strides but in bursts of momentum, though almost always punctuated by stumbles. Let’s dive in.