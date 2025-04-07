Best of BS Opinion: Trump's tariffs generate differing global reactions

Hello and welcome to BS Views, our daily wrap of today's editorial pieces and columns. In sync with prevailing global worries, most of today's pieces look at Trump's tariff hikes, their impact, and possible responses from around the globe. We also take a closer look at the strategic BIMSTEC alliance and what India can do to get more out of it in terms of regional alliances.

Ourtoday looks at the world's reactions to US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs. China has imposed a tit-for-tat tariff structure, but its production engine relies heavily on a supply chain that spans countries facing differential tariff rates. Some have caved and cut their own tariffs. History shows that such protectionism has upended global trade; it is not yet apparent how this round will play out. India, with its low exports to the US, is not as badly hit, but some buyers are already negotiating for discounts, which could hit working capital needs of domestic exporters. While India can offer to drop regulatory restrictions such as quality control orders and other non-tariff barriers, it would do well to gauge the US' deal-making approach while moving quickly on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.