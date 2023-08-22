Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

Aug 22 2023
The unfinished job of Sebi and reform at multilateral development banks – for today

Poonam Gupta says why the World Bank should reform and describes what role India can play in it though its G20 presidency.

Pankaj K Agarwal, H K Pradhan and Ajay Tyagi: The regulatory focus should be on increasing the free float in stock markets

The first edit gives a warning on food inflation. The second edit highlights Reliance Industries will gain from demerging businesses

QUOTE
 
… I found that when I was at Cambridge, I suddenly felt more at home in Cambridge than I was in India … Instead of being thrilled at that, I was shocked and I said that this makes me a “coconut Indian -- brown on the outside but white on the inside”
 
Former Union minister and diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar, author of Memoirs of a Maverick -- The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

