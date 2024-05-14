Best of BS Opinion: Priorities for the next govt, Gaining strength & more

The last financial year was good for the banking system, both government-owned and private banks. Interest income has expanded and non-performing assets have fallen, achievements that have been acknowledged by stock market valuations, especially for private sector banks. Indicators pointing to the good health of the banking sector have important macroeconomic implications, the top edit argues: It means banks are now well placed to support the revival in private sector capital expenditure. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY“It is concerning to me when I keep seeing press come out of the White House where they keep saying the economy is good”Former Biden voter in Nevada