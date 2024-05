Best of BS Opinion: Nuances of household savings, New tariff walls & more

The ten-year operational contract between India and Iran to run the Chabahar port has potential logistical gains for New Delhi, such as offering a link to landlocked central Asia and perhaps northern Europe. Given the political turbulence in the region, however, those gains may be some distance away. In fact, the more substantive advantage from the Chabahar agreement could be geo-political, the top edit points out. At a time when India has been seen as tacitly backing Israel in its war against Hamas, including a deal sending Indian workers to Israel to replace Palestinians, the Chabahar agreement applies an opportunity to rebalance New Delhi’s West Asian relations, it says. Read it here