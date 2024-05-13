Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Lost a shock absorber, ineffective interventions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Lost a shock absorber, ineffective interventions & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

dollar, rupee, trade
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The world is fast-tracking the transition to the green economy but what will be the business model we create for the green world? Fossil fuels resulted in the growth of extractive mining industries – coal, oil, gas -- to the detriment of forest and tribal communities. The new minerals required to charge the green economy – lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite -- are located in similar areas. Is there a way of making the exploitation of these minerals less harmful for locals on these lands? Sunita Narain argues that unless the new economy is made more inclusive it can neither be called new nor green.  Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ajay Shah explains why the economy would be more stable if the exchange rate fluctuated more. Read it here

The top edit says labour mobility must remain a priority for economic diplomacy. Read it here

The second edit assesses the government’s latest effort to address the spam call menace. Read it here
 

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Today we can stand without fear, our head held high, look him in the eye, the man we were afraid of for so many years.’
 
 Vinesh Phogat on the framing of charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Palliatives, not solutions, the power of symbols & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why the passenger matters, Unsecured risk & more

Best of BS Opinion: Making in India, The governance imperative & more

Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Best of BS Opinion: Between hard rock & an election, Japanese Empress, more

Best of BS Opinion: Making a better Indian Union, risk provisioning, more

Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise trade, Troubled spice route & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story