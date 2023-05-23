Home / Podcast / TMS Ep438: Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, bank stocks, clean note policy

TMS Ep438: Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, bank stocks, clean note policy

How can you exchange Rs 2,000 notes? How will withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes affect the economy? Is withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes positive for bank stocks? What is RBI's clean note policy? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep438: Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, bank stocks, clean note policy

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 2000-rupee note has had quite a journey. It came into being seven years ago, with Narendra Modi's out-of-the-blue demonetisation move in 2016. And now, this ‘pink note’ is set to sail off into the sunset. On that note, we have a special show for you today. We talk about the myriad possible impacts of the RBI’s move to strip the 2000-rupee currency of its status as a legal tender.
We start by explaining how you should exchange these notes. We take you through the best possible ways as well as the challenges you might face in the process.   
But what about the move’s impact on our economy? Will it affect borrowing rates for the government and the companies? What do experts have to say?   
The RBI move was also expected to boost liquidity in the banking system.  The sentiment, however, didn't reflect on the bourses as most banking shares remained weak on Monday. So why didn't investors cheer the move? And what's the road ahead for bank stocks?   
And now to the central question: why did RBI decide to do away with the 2000 rupee note? In RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’s words, the step was taken under the central bank’s ‘clean note policy’. But what is this policy? We decoded it for you in this episode of the podcast. 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

TMS Ep437: Tesla in India, TCS on int'l credit card, markets, angel's share

TMS Ep436: India's macro data, K Srinath Reddy, Nifty IT-NASDAQ, TCS rule

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

TMS Ep434: Go First vs lessors, L&T, mutual funds, private credit funds

TMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

Topics :Demonetisationcurrency notesbank stocksRBI Policy

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story