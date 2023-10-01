Home / Politics / BJP engineered splits in parties started by 'Marathi people': Supriya Sule

BJP engineered splits in parties started by 'Marathi people': Supriya Sule

The NCP broke up into two factions on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party engineered splits in two political parties started by "Marathi people".

"Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar started their own political parties, and they received the love and support of the Marathi people. They both have roots here in Maharashtra, and their umbilical cord is with the state's people. The BJP engineered split in both the parties," Sule said.

The NCP broke up into two factions on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The "same invisible hand in Delhi", an apparent reference to the BJP central leadership, caused losses to these two political parties, said Sule, who is Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and also working president of the faction headed by Sharad Pawar.

Attacking the BJP further, she said the party demoted the person who was chief minister of the state for five years. Devendra Fadnavis, who headed the government in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019, was made deputy CM under Shinde by the BJP.

Without naming Fadnavis, the NCP leader said the former was further "demoted" after he was made to share the post of deputy CM. On July 2, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM in the Shinde government.

Sule claimed investments were leaving Maharashtra and said it was a deliberate attempt to reduce the importance of the state and weaken it.

She, however, clarified she was not against any state.

Also Read

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajay Maken appointed as new Congress treasurer, replaces Pawan Kumar Bansal

BJP leader meets at Nadda's place to discuss Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

Telangana wants change, a BJP government: PM Modi slams ruling BRS

BSP to maintain 'complete distance' from NDA and INDIA bloc: Mayawati

INDIA stands like a tall mountain: Navjot Sidhu amid Congress-AAP tension

Topics :BJPMaharashtraSupriya SuleNCP

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story