BJP turns to women for victory in Assam amid rising female turnout

The male-female voting ratio has also improved steadily, rising from 953 women per 1,000 men in 2019 to 993 in 2024, reflecting gains in both registration and participation.

Earlier this week, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) reflected its resolve to strengthen Assam’s economy through women-led enterprises. He said stipends under the MMUA had been distributed to nearly 1.2 million women who are members of self-help groups across 50 Assembly constituencies, and the process would be completed in all by February 15 next year. In the first phase, the government has set a target of providing ₹10,000 each to 3.2 million women, involving an expenditure of ₹3,200 crore.