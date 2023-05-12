Home / Politics / BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

BRS leaders tore the banners and demanded stern action against the accused BJP leaders

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Thursday lodged an FIR against BJP leaders in Nizamabad for allegedly erecting banners at several places which read that BRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir is "missing."

Aamir is the MLA from the Bodhan assembly constituency of Nizamabad district.

BRS leaders tore the banners and demanded stern action against the accused BJP leaders.

According to a police complaint, "Some unidentified BJP leaders have put up flex banners making inappropriate comments on BRS MLA Shakil in Edapalli. We, the Edapalli BRS leaders request to take stern legal action against them."

One of the BRS leaders said, "Today, the people are fed up with the drama of the BJP leaders. Today I ask the BJP leader Mohan Reddy, why do you speak only on behalf of rice mill owners and not the farmers? Our MLA has supported the farmers every day. Why is Modi or BJP not buying our crops? The BJP leaders should convince Modi to buy these damaged crops. The state government always works in a way to support the farmers.

Topics :BJPTelangana

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

