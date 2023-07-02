Home / Politics / 'Collation of corrupts': Piyush Goyal's jibe at Oppn unity in Rajasthan

'Collation of corrupts': Piyush Goyal's jibe at Oppn unity in Rajasthan

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the union minister said that the leaders of the opposition parties cannot influence a single vote outside their respective states

ANI
Piyush Goyal is in Rajasthan for the ongoing 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyana' of the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He said that the people of the state have decided to bring the party back to the state | Photo: ANI twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, calling their unity as a "collation of corrupts". He said that their (opposition parties) unity cannot affect a single vote of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the union minister said that the leaders of the opposition parties cannot influence a single vote outside their respective states.

"The opposition unity cannot make any difference for the BJP. For example- DMK's Stalin cannot influence a single vote outside Tamil Nadu; Mamata Banerjee cannot affect a single vote outside West Bengal, and leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar can harm their own parties. Nobody likes 'Bewafa (betrayer) parties' like Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)," Goyal said.

In Bihar, a joint meeting of 15 opposition parties to chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and was convened by the chief minister and JD (U)'s de facto leader Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

Piyush Goyal is in Rajasthan for the ongoing 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyana' of the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He said that the people of the state have decided to bring the party back to the state.

"Although there is time for the Rajasthan assembly elections, people have made up their minds to form a BJP government there. People are angry because of corruption in Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. Today, people see that there is a stable and strong government in the Centre and they want the same in the state too," the union minister said.

Goyal further said that the investors are not ready to invest due to a lack of progressive policies in the state.

"Ashok Gehlot is running the state as per his old-school methods. For textile parks, no investor was ready to come citing a lack of progressive policies. We (the central government) somehow made them agree to invest. Now, see the state like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, how they are developing and this is why people of Rajasthan want to bring BJP to power," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister claimed that the Congress party would not be able to cross the mark of even 21 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Goyal mentioned a number of reasons why the Congress will lose in the upcoming assembly polls.

"The central government tried to reduce the price of oil by reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, but the Rajasthan government betrayed the people here by not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel even by a single rupee. The country's most expensive petrol and diesel is available in Rajasthan," Goyal said while addressing a press conference.

He accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government of indulging in corruption. Goyal said that the central government sends money to Rajasthan but it doesn't reach the people because of corruption that takes place there.

"Tenders worth Rs 20,000 crore were given which resulted in a scam. Tenders were given to two companies. There are three ministers in the government from Bharatpur and the people here are involved in corruption. Cash worth more than 2 crores and one kg of gold was seized from the government office," Goyal alleged.

Also Read

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

Raj govt failed on every parameter, says Goyal; BJP plans for protests

Barmer rape case: NCW Chairperson writes to Rajasthan DGP for investigation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra: Reports

Congress demands resignation of Manipur CM, asks PM to break his silence

AAP plans to contest all 60 seats, 2 LS constituencies in Arunachal in 2024

NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

It will help if Assam CM 'did not poke his nose into Manipur': Chidambaram

Topics :Piyush GoyalrajasthanAshok GehlotOpposition partiesElections

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story