Home / Politics / Congress demands resignation of Manipur CM, asks PM to break his silence

Congress demands resignation of Manipur CM, asks PM to break his silence

From the Congress party, we demand that the resignation of the CM of Manipur should be taken as soon as possible, Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday

ANI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the law and order situation in the conflict-ridden state and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the situation in Manipur.

"From the Congress party, we demand that the resignation of the CM of Manipur should be taken as soon as possible," Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah also visited strife-torn Manipur, but, "no positive effect was seen from it".

"The PM is silent for the last sixty days and we are repeatedly demanding that the Prime Minister should break his silence..", Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, said.

The CM has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress since violence broke out on May 3 in the BJP-ruled state.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh's resignation.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture" amid the growing calls for his resignation.

Amit Shah's four-day visit to the state was followed by an all-party meeting chaired by him in June to restore peace in the state.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This comes a day after the Congress Parliamentary Party, strategy group meeting, held on Saturday asked the PM, among other things to break his silence on the issue.

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Congress leader said, the party had already made its stand clear on June 15. He said, "Since nothing new had come during the last 15 days on the matter, the party had nothing to add to it as of now."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has called a meeting on the UCC on July 3 during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

AAP plans to contest all 60 seats, 2 LS constituencies in Arunachal in 2024

NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

It will help if Assam CM 'did not poke his nose into Manipur': Chidambaram

'Minority communities benefitted most from welfare schemes under Modi govt'

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Topics :N Biren SinghNarendra ModiManipurJairam RameshCongress

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story