Congress' delicate balancing act in managing Kerala's power equations

In May 2014, the Congress won 42 of Arunachal’s 60 seats with Nabam Tuki as the CM. Tuki dropped Kalikho Pul from his cabinet in December 2014, who led a rebellion and became the CM for a few months before the Supreme Court overturned the Governor’s decision. Tuki resigned before having to prove his majority, and Pema Khandu succeeded him. Khandu and the MLAs supporting him eventually joined the BJP in December 2016.