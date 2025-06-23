Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Assembly bypolls: BJP wins Gujarat, Congress bags Kerala, AAP takes Punjab

Assembly bypolls: BJP wins Gujarat, Congress bags Kerala, AAP takes Punjab

Voting held on June 19 for bypolls to five Assembly seats - Kadi, Visavadar (Gujarat), Nilambur (Kerala), Ludhiana West (Punjab), and Kaliganj (West Bengal); counting is underway

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

In Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) split the two contested seats. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Counting is underway for the by-elections held on June 19 across five Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal. The seats contested include Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal.
 

BJP and AAP split wins in Gujarat

 
In Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) split the two contested seats.
 
In Kadi (SC), BJP's Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda won by a commanding margin of 39,452 votes, securing 99,742 votes against Congress candidate Rameshbhai Chavda’s 60,290. The seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki in February.   
 
 
Visavadar saw a win for AAP’s Italia Gopal, who defeated BJP’s Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. Gopal received 75,942 votes while Patel garnered 58,388. The seat became vacant after former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the BJP.

Also Read

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Bypolls begin for 5 Assembly seats across 4 states amid tight security

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

Election Commission of India, ECI

First time in 2 decades, EC holds revision of voters' list for bypolls

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP fields MP for Ludhiana West bypoll

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO

 

Congress retains Kerala’s Nilambur

 
In Kerala, Congress’ Aryadan Shoukath secured a win in Nilambur, defeating CPI(M)’s M Swaraj by a margin of 11,077 votes. Shoukath garnered 77,737 votes while Swaraj received 66,660.
 
The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of PV Anvar, a Left-backed independent MLA who later joined the Trinamool Congress. Anvar had previously won the seat in 2021 by a narrow margin of 2,700 votes.
 

AAP clinches Ludhiana West in Punjab

 
In Punjab, AAP’s Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West bypoll, defeating Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes. Arora received 35,179 votes to Ashu’s 24,542.
 
The seat was vacated following the death of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier this year. BJP’s Jiwan Gupta secured third place with 20,323 votes, while Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman managed 8,203.
 
Since its formation in 1977, Congress has won Ludhiana West six times, while the BJP has never claimed the seat.
 

TMC ahead in Bengal's Kaliganj

 
In West Bengal’s Kaliganj, Alifa Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leads by a margin of 51,334 votes after 19 of 23 rounds of counting. She has secured 91,480 votes so far, ahead of BJP’s Ashish Ghosh with 40,146 votes and Congress’ Kabil Uddin Shaikh with 26,220.
 
The bypoll was called following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, Alifa Ahmed’s father. With a Muslim electorate comprising around 54 per cent, Kaliganj is considered politically significant ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI releases schedule for bye-polls in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal

Premiumamit shah

Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK triggers talks of a reunion with BJP

PremiumMamata Banerjee

Women, welfare, rural schemes: Budget sets tone for West Bengal polls

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Jharkhand lone outlier as youth voter share declines, shows ECI data

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata rules out alliance with Cong for 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls

Topics : bypolls BS Web Reports Gujarat Assembly Kerala Assembly Polls West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon