Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt using tech to deny social welfare to vulnerable sections: Congress

Govt using tech to deny social welfare to vulnerable sections: Congress

The opposition party also said Digital India must enable, not disempower, and it must not remain a "Preach Inclusion Practice Exclusion (PIPE) dream"

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Now, pregnant women face a new hurdle: facial recognition technology (FRT) for basic and legal entitlements under the NFSA: Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government over the Women and Child Development Ministry ordering face recognition authentication to be made mandatory for anganwadi beneficiaries, alleging that it is systematically using technology to exclude the most vulnerable sections of society from social welfare entitlements.

The opposition party also said Digital India must enable, not disempower, and it must not remain a "Preach Inclusion Practice Exclusion (PIPE) dream".

The ministry has directed all states and Union territories to implement a mandatory face recognition system for take-home ration distribution and child attendance monitoring at anganwadi centres.

According to a letter issued by the ministry last month, the face recognition feature will now be accessible within the beneficiary profiles on the Poshan tracker application. Beneficiaries will also have the option to self-register using the citizen module of the tracker for e-KYC and photo capture.

 

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is systematically using technology to exclude the most vulnerable sections of society from social welfare entitlements.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Amit Shah a disgrace to the post once held by Sardar Patel: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

Hope PM will agree to debate on China during Monsoon Session: Congress

Jairam Ramesh

Cong takes a swipe at PM Modi, says Indian diplomacy is being shattered

Jairam Ramesh

Instead of 'acche din', 'days of debt' have arrived: Cong dig at Modi govt

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Trump made India-Pak ceasefire claims 13 times, when will PM speak: Cong

"First, Aadhaar was weaponised to block crores of workers from MGNREGA. Acid attack survivors had to battle in court just to enrol in Aadhaar. Adivasis across the country still lose rations to tech glitches," he said in a post on X.

"Now, pregnant women face a new hurdle: facial recognition technology (FRT) for basic and legal entitlements under the NFSA!" Ramesh said.

All over the world, evidence has emerged that FRT discriminates against class and colour of the skin, he said.

This is after other technologies such as Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS), the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, etc. have proven to be exclusionary or have failed, Ramesh claimed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports in its 365th Report on the Demand for Grants for the Women and Child Development Ministry had noted that the introduction of ABPS in the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana impacted the ability of eligible beneficiaries (i.e., pregnant and lactating women) to benefit from the scheme, he pointed out.

The number of beneficiaries paid has dipped drastically, from 96 lakh women in FY19-20 to 27 lakh women in FY23-24, Ramesh said.

"Still the Modi government brings yet another discriminatory technology.Digital India must enable, not disempower. It must not remain a Preach Inclusion Practice Exclusion ( PIPE) dream," he said.

From July 1, marking attendance and recording hot cooked meal consumption for children aged 3-6 years will be compulsory across anganwadi centres.

The same date marks the beginning of mandatory face recognition-based authentication for take-home ration distribution.

The ministry has also said that from August 1, face recognition will be made mandatory at the time of new beneficiary registration.

For pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls, e-KYC and facial recognition via Aadhaar will be a prerequisite.

In the case of children aged 0-6 years, the Aadhaar number of a parent or guardian will be required. For children in the 3-6 year age bracket, a photograph will be captured using liveliness detection, which will later be used during service delivery, according to the letter.

Children transitioning from the 0-3 year group to the older category will also have to update their photographs accordingly.

The ministry has urged state officials and field functionaries to facilitate beneficiary onboarding and encourage updating of Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and photographs to ensure seamless authentication.

The directive follows earlier communications from the ministry dated November 12, 2024, and March 5, 2025, which had outlined phased implementation of the face authentication module under the POSHAN tracker system.

In the letter of March 5, the ministry had asked states to instruct the officers and field functionaries concerned in these projects for on-boarding the registered beneficiaries in a campaign mode and to ensure 100 per cent on-boarding of registered beneficiaries in all the projects by March 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Premiumss

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Congress Indian National Congress Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon