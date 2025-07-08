Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Lakshmi Puri defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to accept Gokhale's apology

Lakshmi Puri defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to accept Gokhale's apology

A bench of Justices Chawla and Bhatnagar was dealing with Gokhale's appeal against a verdict restraining the leader from publishing further on social media against Puri

Delhi High Court

The court said there was a difference in the two apologies, the one directed to be published by the single judge and the one filed by Gokhale. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to accept the written apology of TMC MP Saket Gokhale in a case over his alleged defamatory utterances against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar was dealing with Gokhale's appeal against a single judge's July 1, 2024 verdict restraining the TMC leader from publishing further on social media or any online platform against Puri.

The single judge also directed him to apologise to her and pay ₹50 lakh in damages.

The division bench said the contents of his affidavit couldn't be taken on record while asking Gokhale's counsel to withdraw the apology and file a fresh one.

 

"This is not done you first withdraw this affidavit, then we will hear you," the bench told the counsel.

The court said there was a difference in the two apologies, the one directed to be published by the single judge and the one filed by Gokhale.

The matter would be heard on July 22.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing Gokhale, submitted his client filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology beside publishing a public apology on his X handle in compliance with the previous directions.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Puri, opposed the submission and raised questions over Gokhale's conduct before the single judge in the contempt proceedings.

Gokhale had previously assured of publishing the apology after the court refused to allow him to publish a conditional one.

He has also challenged a single judge's May 9 order, in Puri's contempt plea, directing him to publish the apology on his X handle from where he published the posts aside from a prominent news daily within two weeks.

The two-week period expired on May 23.

Gokhale was represented through law firm Karanjawala and company.

Puri moved the high court in 2021, alleging Gokhale tarnished her goodwill and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

In its July 1, 2024 verdict, the high court restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform against Puri.

Gokhale then moved court seeking recall of the judgment, which the coordinate bench of the high court on May 2 refused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC Defamation case defamation New Delhi Delhi High Court

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

