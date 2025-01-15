Every poor person in India will have a permanent house: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for housing for all, four crore poor people have been provided permanent houses in the country so far.

Referring to an old survey in Madhya Pradesh, he said that permanent houses are to be provided to 16 lakh beneficiaries and the state has got 8.5 lakh new houses as of now.

After this, a survey will be conducted again and the government will ensure that no poor will remain without a permanent house, he asserted.

The resolution of providing permanent housing to every poor in Madhya Pradesh will be fulfilled as desired by the prime minister, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at an event in Vidisha where he symbolically performed griha pravesh' of the beneficiaries as part of a scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)'. Union Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare and Rural Development Minister and Vidisha MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present.

Besides distributing certificates to Lakhpati Didis' under a women empowerment initiative, they also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth Rs 177.53 crore in the area.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Modi, our only goal is development, development and development.

We are continuously working to achieve this. In the coming four years, the state budget will be doubled and every sector will be developed. The poor will get the basic facilities including a concrete house. Special missions are being run for the poor, women, youth and farmers in the state. The welfare of all is our goal, he said.

Yadav said that the Vidisha region would develop rapidly in the coming time. A mega capital project is being made by combining Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen and Sehore. The master plan for this will be prepared soon, he said.

The chief minister also announced various schemes for the development of the region and said Vidisha Nagar Palika will be made a Municipal Corporation and facilities will be expanded by integrating Vidisha Medical College and district hospital.

Addressing the event, Chouhan congratulated Yadav and said that houses under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas' and Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas' were built in Madhya Pradesh in record time.

The first road under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana' was also built in MP, he said.

The former CM said that today 8,21,190 houses are now being given to MP under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and the same number of houses will be given to the state in the coming April-May.

He handed over a letter to Yadav concerning the approval of houses.

Chouhan said a survey is being conducted again for the poor who missed out on getting houses. Now the government is also providing the facility of self-survey, he said.

He said that eligibility conditions have now been relaxed. Those with two-wheelers, irrigated land up to two and a half acres and non-irrigated land up to five acres will also be eligible for houses under PMAW, he said.

In the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, villages with a population of 500 as per the 2011 population and tribal population of 250 will also be eligible for the construction of roads.

While Rs 384 crore was previously given to the state under schemes for green house, poly house and agricultural equipment to farmers, Rs 435 crore more will now be given, he said.

An amount of Rs 312.74 crore has been given to the state under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) scheme to make Lakhpati Didis, he said.

Addressing the occasion, MP's Panchayat ad Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel said every poor person will have his own pucca house by the year 2026.

Patel said that Madhya Pradesh is at the first position in the country by building 46,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojana' being run for backward tribes.

A network of roads is being laid in tribal areas and public facilities are being developed rapidly in the rural areas of the state, he said.