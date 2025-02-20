Honoured to be part of PM's vision for Delhi: Sirsa ahead of taking oath

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is set to take oath as a minister in the Delhi government today, expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Baijayant Panda and Virendraa Sachdeva. They included me in the team which has been formed to realise the vision of PM Modi for Delhi...They have given me this opportunity to work as a Minister. I thank them for this. It's an opportunity for all of us to work together to make Delhi beautiful once again..," Sirsa said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.

Delhi's designated Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, will take the oath along with other ministers in the swearing-in ceremony: Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for believing in her, saying, "I will stand up to his expectations."

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will attend the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, opposition parties have slammed BJP over the "delay" in the formation of the new government.