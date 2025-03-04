Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / If voted to power in 2027, will bring 'Stree Samman Yojana': Akhilesh

If voted to power in 2027, will bring 'Stree Samman Yojana': Akhilesh

The former chief minister also shared an about 4-minute video highlighting the challenges faced by women

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
Yadav has consistently asserted in his speeches that the SP will return to power in UP in 2027. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will introduce the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 if voted to power in the state.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "We will launch the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 and empower every girl, young woman, and female citizen!"  The former chief minister also shared an about 4-minute video highlighting the challenges faced by women and portraying hope for change if the SP forms the government in 2027.

The assembly polls in UP are due in 2027.

Yadav has consistently asserted in his speeches that the SP will return to power in UP in 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After removing nephew Akash from key posts, Mayawati expels him from party

DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

Omar rules out alliance with BJP, citing 'different vision' for J-K

Defamation case: Court asks Sandeep Dikshit to share info with AAP leaders

Govt to initiate action to realise Rs 1.36 trn pending dues: J'khand FM

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh Yadavwomen empowerment

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story