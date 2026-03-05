India needs steady hand at the wheel but has 'compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the West Asia conflict has reached India's backyard but he has not spoken, and while the country needed a steady hand at the wheel, it has a "compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy".

Gandhi said the world has entered a volatile phase and "stormy seas lie ahead" "India's oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG," he said on X.

"The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing," Gandhi said.

At a moment like this, India needs a steady hand at the wheel, he said. "Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy," Gandhi alleged. His remarks came a day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India. A day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast, the Congress on Thursday said it is shocking that there has been no response from the Modi government and claimed that never before has the Indian government looked so "timid and fearful".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said maybe it should not be surprising since the Modi government has still not broken its silence over the targeted assassinations in Iran. In a significant escalation of the West Asia crisis, a US submarine on Wednesday torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Indian Navy's flagship multilateral exercise, MILAN, was first held in 1995 and the 13th edition was held in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to February 25, 2026 with 18 warships from other countries, including the USA and Iran participating.

The exercise was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Ramesh pointed out. "This makes yesterday's sinking of the Iranian warship that took part in the Milan exercise by a US Navy submarine in the Indian Ocean some 40 nautical miles south of Galle in Sri Lanka all the more extraordinary. The Iranian warship was on its way back home," he said. This US action has enormous implications for India as well and it is shocking that there has been no official response to it till now, Ramesh said. "Maybe it should not be surprising since the Modi government has still not broken its silence over the targeted assassinations in Iran. Never before has the Indian government looked so timid and fearful," the Congress leader said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirming the strike, said at a Pentagon media briefing that it was the first sinking of an enemy warship by a torpedo since World War II. The Associated Press, quoting Sri Lankan Navy, reported that 87 bodies were recovered and that 32 people were rescued following the sinking of the warship IRIS Dena. The incident marks a major escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf and throws up questions relating to maritime security in the Indian Ocean that is largely considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.