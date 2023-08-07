Home / Politics / Manipur violence: NCP's Sharad Pawar faction holds protest in Delhi

Manipur violence: NCP's Sharad Pawar faction holds protest in Delhi

Party MP Supriya Sule was also present at the protest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Scores of workers of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction gathered at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Monday to protest against the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 160 lives.

Around 100 activists of the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gathered for the protest with posters bearing messages such as "What is more valuable? Our lives or votes?"

The protesters, led by the party's Pune City unit chief Prashant Jagtap, also raised slogans against the Centre and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Party MP Supriya Sule was also present at the protest.

"We are staging this protest to wake the Centre up in the hope that it will take measures to restore peace in Manipur. With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, the intensity of hatred among people is increasing," a protester said.

More than 160 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

