Manoj Tiwari asks Delhi CM to inquire excise case, fix roads, reduce bills

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari has urged the new Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to order an inquiry into Delhi's liquor policy and probe the revenue loss of the government. He also asked the newly sworn-in Chief Minister to pay attention to the school infrastructure and reduce the electricity and water bills. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Putting forward certain requests in an official letter sent to Atishi the MP said, "Now you have taken the oath of the Constitution to serve the people of Delhi. Being an MP of Delhi, I have expectations from you and also make the following request: 1. Why was the liquor policy withdrawn and how much revenue was lost in it? 2. How were the semi-permanent structures of the school - rooms with iron-lattice roofs, which are made for Rs. 5 lakh, made for Rs. 25 lakh?"

He also requested that the work to repair the roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) be carried out immediately, claiming that most of the roads are broken.

He further criticised Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former CM had caused a lot of damage while being in government.

"We hope that you will definitely pay attention to the crumbling system of Delhi. Before you, Arvind Kejriwal Ji has caused a lot of damage to Delhi by playing the blame game for nine and a half years," the MP added in the letter.

Speaking to ANI after the sweariin ceremony at Raj Niwas, the BJP MP said, "I congratulate her on becoming CM. Even if the time is quite less, as there will be elections in Delhi within 3-4 months, Delhi has gotten its third Chief Minister, I just have a few concerns, which I have detailed in the letter sent to her."

"You could see the state of Delhi, there are potholes on the roads, there is bad air, bad rivers, so I request her to not be under the assumption that if she does the work then Arvind Kejriwal's name would be tarnished, she should do the work without any hesitation. We will give her full support for the development of Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile AAP leader Gopal Rai said the Government's target was to complete the work started by Arvind Kejriwal.

"This team belongs to Arvind Kejriwal - its target is to further the works started by him. Especially, the target is to work with the people of Delhi to control the air pollution as the winter is coming... The AAP govt has done many works - despite the unfavourable conditions people are getting free electricity, better education and other things," he said.

At 43, Atishi has become the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi today, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also took oath as council of ministers in the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.