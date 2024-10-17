NDA committed to furthering national progress, empower downtrodden: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

The prime minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the sweariin ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues.





"We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," Modi posted on X.



