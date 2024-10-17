Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NDA committed to furthering national progress, empower downtrodden: PM Modi

The prime minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

NDA
Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda were part of the deliberations. | Photo: X (@Narendramodi)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

The prime minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the sweariin ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues.

 

"We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," Modi posted on X.

 

Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were part of the deliberations as the NDA looks to build on its win in the Haryana assembly polls as it goes to the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

