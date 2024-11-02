Nothing but jealousy: Cong hits back at PM's remark over poll promises

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations saying that the Congress Party has failed to deliver on their promises in Karnataka, noting that the PM's criticism is merely a "jealousy factor" driven by election politics.

Parameshwara pointed out that the government has allocated Rs 56,000 crores in the budget for these guarantees, questioning PM Modi's motives behind his criticism.

"We have been repeatedly saying that whatever guarantees we announced, we are implementing in Karnataka. Yes, it is a challenge for us. But definitely, we promised the people of Karnataka that we are implementing. We have made a provision of around Rs 56,000 Crores in our budget for these guarantees. What is he talking about? The PM should know that whatever we promised, we are delivering," he said.

"This is nothing but a jealousy factor...They pick up something whenever there is an election. Why didn't he talk about these things earlier? PM has every right to talk about something, he should have talked about this when we started implementing this," the Karnataka Minister added.

Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali also reacted to PM Modi's allegations and said that the PM's words are an acceptance of his own unfulfilled promises.

"After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, PM Narendra Modi's tweet proves that such promises should not be made that can't be fulfilled. Narendra Modi has accepted that he could not give 2 crore jobs to the youth. He accepted that he could not provide Rs 15 Lakhs to every account. He accepted that he could not double the income of farmers. So, for the first time PM accepted some of his mistakes. This acceptance has come under pressure from Congress," he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj hit back at PM Modi for criticizing the Congress party, and said, "nobody in Congress can lie like PM Modi".

More From This Section

"Nobody in Congress party can lie like PM Modi. He had spoken about 2 crore jobs, about Rs 15 Lakhs in accounts, about doubling of farmers' income, about houses for everyone till 2022...He did not do anything but didn't even apologise for it. But Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress party have warned that we should promise only that much as much as it can be implemented. They are liars. We speak the truth," he said.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said that PM Modi's remark lacks substance and only makes baseless allegations. He pointed out that the Prime Minister should focus on his own accomplishments instead of targeting others, specifically mentioning unfulfilled promises like providing 2 crore jobs and depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's account.

"PM doesn't talk about himself, that he spoke about providing 2 crore jobs, about giving Rs 15 lakh in accounts and what not. PM Modi tweets for others, he should have tweeted for himself - that he have these many jobs, that he did this then it would have felt the fight is issue-based. But just be levelling allegations he shouldn't hurt the dignity of PM post. I urge the PM to speak with base. He can be forgiven if he is speaking as a BJP leader but if he is speaking as the PM, it is not right," Thakur said.

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu asserted that Congress is the only party that delivers on its electoral promises. Mallu pointed to Telangana's successes, including providing free bus rides to women, which costs the state Rs 400 crores monthly, and subsidized gas cylinders for just Rs 500.

"Congress is the only party which can implement the promises and assurances given at the time of elections. In Telangana, we promised that we will give a free bus ride to women wherever they travel in the state. We are implementing it. I, as the State's Finance Minister, am paying Rs 400 Crores every month to the RTC for the women to go around and it has become very successful," he said.

"We promised a gas cylinder for just Rs 500. We have started implementing it in Telangana. They can come and verify...We had promised 200 units of free electricity, we have started implementing it already. They can come and verify," Mallu added.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on PM Modi over his remark on Congress' promises in Karnataka, party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that lies, deceit, fraud, loot and publicity are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government at the centre.

"Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024 you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" Kharge posted on X.

This comes after PM Modi on Friday criticized the Congress Party for failing to deliver on their promises in Karnataka and urged the people to be vigilant and not fall prey to the Party's false promises.

PM Modi emphasized the Congress Party's history of making empty promises, citing their unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," PM Modi posted on X. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh criticised Congress president Mallikarjun's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and also calling the BJP a betrayal and a Jumla party.

He accused the Congress party of making unfulfilled promises, creating illusions, and lying to the public. He also called on Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to apologise for spreading lies.

"Congress has cultivated lies and has created an illusion in the people...Today, be it Himachal or Karnataka wherever their government is, they have lied everywhere...Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should apologize to the people of Maharashtra, Himachal, Karnataka and the country...Election Commission should bring a code of conduct that if the party makes promises and does not fulfil it, then it should be barred from contesting elections in that state..." he said.

Earlier today, CR Kesavan and Manoj Tiwari also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun's betrayal & Jumla remark.

Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Congress president is not appreciated within the party and that the party had turned its back on him during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process. Additionally, he stated that Mallikarjun Kharge is frustrated and has begun to question his leader Rahul Gandhi's khata statement.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also said "The Congress party is staring at a massive defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections which is why the Congress Party has gone into a desperate panic mode. Mallikarjun Kharge's nervous tweets yesterday are a clear-cut concession and admission of this upcoming Congress defeat in the elections. The Congress Party trickery based on Rahul Gandhi's irrational 'tughlaqnomics' of bogus and false promises and pledges has repeatedly deceived and failed the people. On the other hand, Modi Ki guarantee has ushered in tectonic development in people's lives and transformed our nation."