Oppn's 'fake narrative' smashed: Fadnavis on BJP's Haryana poll victory

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls has busted the "fake narrative" created by its rivals during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies were earlier saying they were united, now they are taking potshots at each other, Fadnavis told reporters at the Nagpur airport. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also said the seat-sharing discussions of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, were almost in the final stage.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, the Congress got 37 seats in Haryana.

To a query on the remarks of some Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on their ally Congress after the Haryana election results, Fadnavis said he would not like to comment on it as it is their internal matter.

"But, I want to tell that the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) till yesterday were sitting ready to attack the BJP if it had lost Haryana elections. But, they did not get that the opportunity yesterday and they understood the mood of the country," he said.

"Hence, till yesterday those who were saying 'we are together' are asking today 'hum tumhare hain kaun' (who are you)," he quipped.

Asked what will be the impact of Haryana elections on the Maharashtra assembly polls, Fadnavis said the results in the northern state have clearly broken the "fake narrative" created (by BJP's rivals) during the Lok Sabha elections and now people are standing with the BJP.

On seat-sharing talks in the ruling Mahayuti, Fadnavis said discussions are almost in the final stage and added that "80 per cent of the paper (alluding to writing an exam) is solved and 20 per cent will be solved soon.