Home / Politics / Parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Day due to vote bank politics: Shah

Parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Day due to vote bank politics: Shah

The Union Minister pointed out that no government in the past 75 years has celebrated the historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said even after the formation of Telangana state political parties were hesitating to celebrate the 'Telangana Liberation Day' due to vote bank politics.

Shah was speaking at the Centre's official celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day' to commemorate the region's freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule and merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

He termed as 'unfortunate' political parties hesitating to celebrate the 'Liberation Day' due to vote bank politics. "I would like to tell them that people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history.

The Union Minister pointed out that no government in the past 75 years has celebrated the historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Owing to 'appeasement policies' the previous governments were always afraid and did not celebrate it, he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day.

Shah credited the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and said due to his efforts Nizam's Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam rule), surrendered.

Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

The State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule was annexed to the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Centre allotted Rs 862 cr: Thakur's swipe at HP govt over funds claim

Seems like Cong has given Northeast to China: Assam CM Sarma slams party

No power in the world..: Rajnath Singh attacks INDIA over Sanatan row

Congress leaders call for adopting cautious approach on Sanatan Dharma row

Parl panels reconstituted; Rahul remains member of Committee on Defence

Topics :Amit ShahTelanganaHyderabadPolitical parties

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story