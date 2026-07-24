PM Modi thanks people for responses, suggestions received on midnight video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked everyone for the responses and positive suggestions received to his video, where he announced the government's decision to bring a strict law to punish those involved in paper leaks.

In the video message, Modi said that a new bill incorporating provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

The draft bill, as announced by the prime minister in the Instagram video shared by him in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday.

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relations will continue with more bonding. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the fresh video message released through his Instagram handle.