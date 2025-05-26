Home / Politics / Have roti in peace or face bullets: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

Have roti in peace or face bullets: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

PM Modi, speaking in Bhuj, said Pakistan must choose peace over terrorism and highlighted India's resolve against cross-border terrorism

In this image via @Bhupendrapbjp on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works, in Bhuj, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)
In this image via @Bhupendrapbjp on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works, in Bhuj, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to the people of Pakistan on Monday while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Bhuj, saying that they need to choose between peace and terrorism.
 
“Live your life happily, eat your bread or else my bullet is there for you (Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi)”, PM Modi warned the people of Pakistan during his address.
 
PM Modi said to the citizens of Pakistan that their government and military actively support terrorism, using it as a means to generate revenue. 
 
“The people of Pakistan need to come forward to get their country rid of terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward. India’s fight is against cross-border terrorism and those who sponsor it”, he added.

Also Read

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahod

LIVE news updates: Parts of Mumbai receive over 200 mm rainfall today

India's health infra transformed under PM Modi's rule, says Amit Shah

Cash row: SC rejects RTI plea for in-house panel report, CJI's letter to PM

India under PM gave clear message, terrorism won't be tolerated: Dhankhar

 
Earlier this month, under Operation Sindoor, India carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir’s Pahalgam Valley on April 22.
 
PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj. 
 
During the 1971 war, the Pakistani army attacked Bhuj Air Base and the women of Bhuj rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours. Recalling the incident, PM Modi hailed the contribution of the women and shared that he had the opportunity to meet these women earlier.
 
"Pakistan was rattled after India's response. They sent drones to the regions along the border, including in Kutchh... The brave women of Kutchh defeated Pakistan's propaganda when they repaired the Bhuj runway in 72 hours during the 1971 war... Those women came to me and blessed me, and they also gifted me a sindoor plant. It will be planted in the PM House," he said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stalin should reconsider decision on simultaneous poll: Pawan Kalyan

All-party delegation in Kuwait to show India's stance against terrorism

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi day after he lauds caste census decision

Karnataka govt to file defamation case against BJP, issues notification

Aaditya Thackeray urges seniors to lead tie-up talks between Sena(UBT), MNS

Topics :Narendra ModiTerrorismPakistan Pahalgam attackOperation SindoorGujarat

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story