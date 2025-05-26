Have roti in peace or face bullets: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to the people of Pakistan on Monday while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Bhuj, saying that they need to choose between peace and terrorism. Prime Ministerissued a stern warning to the people of Pakistan on Monday while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Bhuj, saying that they need to choose between peace and terrorism.

“Live your life happily, eat your bread or else my bullet is there for you (Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi)”, PM Modi warned the people of Pakistan during his address.

ALSO READ: Op Sindoor paused after DGMO talks at Pak's request, Jaishankar on US role PM Modi said to the citizens of Pakistan that their government and military actively support terrorism, using it as a means to generate revenue.

“The people of Pakistan need to come forward to get their country rid of terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward. India’s fight is against cross-border terrorism and those who sponsor it”, he added.

Earlier this month, under Operation Sindoor, India carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir’s Pahalgam Valley on April 22.

ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahod PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj.

During the 1971 war, the Pakistani army attacked Bhuj Air Base and the women of Bhuj rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours. Recalling the incident, PM Modi hailed the contribution of the women and shared that he had the opportunity to meet these women earlier.

"Pakistan was rattled after India's response. They sent drones to the regions along the border, including in Kutchh... The brave women of Kutchh defeated Pakistan's propaganda when they repaired the Bhuj runway in 72 hours during the 1971 war... Those women came to me and blessed me, and they also gifted me a sindoor plant. It will be planted in the PM House," he said.